|
|
-
resident guru
WTB: WB1 pipe
Looking for a pipe for my WB1, Riva Red, coffman, Protec etc. I'll even buy a cheater pipe if you have a proven jetting setup for an otherwise stock single carb b1.
SUR #52, and B1 rider
-RN Wammer, 84mm 5mil stroker, Rickters, some carbon
-Square Nose, 62t/62t, b1 mod pipe, Rickters, RN pole
-JS440-750, Twin carb, JRE adapter and coupler, 650 pipe
-B1 Blaster, 760 64x/61x single carb frankenstein
COMING SOON- Kawi 750 equipped RN, shortened hull, B1 mod pipe, some 46's, Rickters; my new surf boat.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules