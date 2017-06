Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Billet Buckshot BRM 47's w/ New V-Tec Mani #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,027 Billet Buckshot BRM 47's w/ New V-Tec Mani The carbs came off a good running race ski(last raced a few years ago) and the billet V-Tec manifold is brand new! Not sure about any updates, alterations or rebuilds but ski still had good compression after years of racing and was competitive. $400 shipped in the US only.











