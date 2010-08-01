|
|
-
2001 fx140/gp1200r
suddenly has started dying on rapid decel, slowly decel does not die, also now has a great deal of pressure when removing gas tank cap. Need advice on GP1200R concerning removing flywheel, have the puller on and a great deal of pressure, but not moving ? some heat ?? ok
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules