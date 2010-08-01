Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 fx140/gp1200r #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location SE Iowa Age 69 Posts 13 2001 fx140/gp1200r suddenly has started dying on rapid decel, slowly decel does not die, also now has a great deal of pressure when removing gas tank cap. Need advice on GP1200R concerning removing flywheel, have the puller on and a great deal of pressure, but not moving ? some heat ?? ok Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

