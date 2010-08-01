Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stuck stock exhaust pipe js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location california Posts 4 Stuck stock exhaust pipe js550 Hi there, my 86 js550 is due for a top end rebuild and crank seals. During disassembly to remove the motor I discovered the stock exhaust system is stuck together. I tried prying and prying to get the elbow off and ended up having to unbolt the manifold from the cylinder and awkwardly pry it away and then slide the cylinder off and remove the exhaust in one piece... Anyone have any tips to get the stock exhaust apart? I removed all hardware from the exhaust. Its a pain to get to those bolts with it together and reassembly is really gonna suck! Any tips would be greatly appreciated!! Last edited by revvinkevin511; Today at 12:24 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules