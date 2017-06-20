pxctoday

    Maulin Marto
    GSX hop up kit factory spec 2 carbs head, ebox filter

    The whole kit and cabootal. All came off a 96 GSX. Everything all in one shot. Head has just the tiniest bit of deto marks that are so small it's almost not worth mentioning. You get it all. Carbs should be gone through, ebox is clean and key included. All hardware is the there. Pipe is great. No cracks or over heat. Micro touch. Contact me with any Q's. $1200 plus actual ship.

    Maulin Marto
    Re: GSX hop up kit factory spec 2 carbs head, ebox filter

    My error. Not spec 2 system. Could not edit. Pm if any interest.

