Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 1100 Keihin CDK II carbs #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2012 Location NC Posts 210 Kawasaki 1100 Keihin CDK II carbs Keihin CDK 2 II Carbs off a 97 Kawasaki STX 1100 with 107 total hours. Good condition over all. Ski was running when they were pulled but as with any used carbs, go through them before running them. $150 + actual shipping Attached Images 1100carbs.jpg (199.0 KB, 3 views)

1100carbs.jpg (199.0 KB, 3 views) 1100carbs2.jpg (145.1 KB, 3 views)

1100carbs2.jpg (145.1 KB, 3 views) 1100carbs3.jpg (152.8 KB, 4 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules