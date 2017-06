Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need JS550 fuel tank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Panama City Beach, FL Age 29 Posts 27 Need JS550 fuel tank I need a fuel tank for a 1989 JS550. I thinking about trying to drop in something like this: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Moeller-L...allon/37578373



I'm not sure if this one would fit. Is that too sketchy? Kawasaki doesn't sell any OEM ones anymore. The ones on ebay are crazy expensive. $100 for a 20 year old plastic gas tank??? $250 for the westcoast one??

