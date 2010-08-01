Hi all,
My STX must have had some water left in the pipe over the winter and cracked. I went to start it this year and it was leaking water back into the shell when it ran. I took the exhaust pipe off and it has a small crack on the bottom of the pipe. I am curious if I should get this welded, or if JBweld would be sufficient for the repair.
See pics of the crack.

Thoughts?


image1(1).JPGimage2.JPG