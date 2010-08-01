|
|
-
1998 750 stx cracked muffler pipe
Hi all,
My STX must have had some water left in the pipe over the winter and cracked. I went to start it this year and it was leaking water back into the shell when it ran. I took the exhaust pipe off and it has a small crack on the bottom of the pipe. I am curious if I should get this welded, or if JBweld would be sufficient for the repair.
See pics of the crack.
Thoughts?
image1(1).JPGimage2.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules