1998 750 stx cracked muffler pipe

Hi all,

My STX must have had some water left in the pipe over the winter and cracked. I went to start it this year and it was leaking water back into the shell when it ran. I took the exhaust pipe off and it has a small crack on the bottom of the pipe. I am curious if I should get this welded, or if JBweld would be sufficient for the repair.

See pics of the crack.



Thoughts?





