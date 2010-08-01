Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Gp1300R Lost power whilst running high rom in chop? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2004 Location Michigan Age 45 Posts 41 2003 Gp1300R Lost power whilst running high rom in chop? Hello all,



I'm scratching my head here. Would appreciate some ideas on diagnosing a boat issue. It was running just fine, until suddenly whilst at high speed across chop it lost power, applying throttle just produced engine bogging, max speed 20 mph. Impellor looks fine, compression is 120 across all, all spark plug boots on tight. Fuel checks out good, 5% ethanol, no water content. No codes or out of range sensors with YDS software. Spark jumps a 10mm gap on each cylinder .Regular code display is 01 (normal). No signs of exhaust or intake leaks, Plugs are wet with fuel , but I ran it for a few miles in this state.



I'm thinking 1) injector/ fuel pump or 2) timing/ flywheel slipped with failed key (seems unlikely)



I just got the YDS tool, is there anything to check whilst running the engine?



thanks!



