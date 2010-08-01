pxctoday

  Today, 09:49 PM
    hotpinkcrx
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Cincinnati Ohio
    Age
    36
    Posts
    370

    720 Factory pipe / Head and intake Carbs

    720 factory pipe with everything
    720factory1.jpg
    Water box, make offer was pulled from a 720 X4 hull
    ,720factory2.jpg
    720 carbs with RD intake and K&N filter make offer prefer to sell all as one,
    720carbs1.jpg

    720 ULTRAC Head make offer

    720head1.jpg 720head2.jpg

    feel free to text me 513 545 4778
