720 Factory pipe / Head and intake Carbs
720 factory pipe with everything
720factory1.jpg
Water box, make offer was pulled from a 720 X4 hull
,720factory2.jpg
720 carbs with RD intake and K&N filter make offer prefer to sell all as one,
720carbs1.jpg
720 ULTRAC Head make offer
720head1.jpg 720head2.jpg
feel free to text me 513 545 4778
