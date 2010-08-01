|
|
-
Battery hold down straps needed for 650 SX
I'm in need of a set of battery straps for my 87 SX 650 this ski takes the straps that clip to each side of the battery tray. Does anyone out there on the forum have a set for sale? Let me know thanks.
-
Re: Battery hold down straps needed for 650 SX
Straps are still available new from kawi for about $25 each, part number 92072-3706.
If you want to look for them used they are about 366 mm long; Around 7 inches or so there abouts...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules