  Today, 09:35 PM #1
    steve dolar
    Sep 2011
    Novato Ca
    Battery hold down straps needed for 650 SX

    I'm in need of a set of battery straps for my 87 SX 650 this ski takes the straps that clip to each side of the battery tray. Does anyone out there on the forum have a set for sale? Let me know thanks.
  Today, 10:22 PM #2
    Keihin42
    Mar 2016
    Central nj
    Re: Battery hold down straps needed for 650 SX

    Straps are still available new from kawi for about $25 each, part number 92072-3706.
    If you want to look for them used they are about 366 mm long; Around 7 inches or so there abouts...
