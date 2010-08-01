Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Battery hold down straps needed for 650 SX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 117 Battery hold down straps needed for 650 SX I'm in need of a set of battery straps for my 87 SX 650 this ski takes the straps that clip to each side of the battery tray. Does anyone out there on the forum have a set for sale? Let me know thanks. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central nj Posts 75 Re: Battery hold down straps needed for 650 SX Straps are still available new from kawi for about $25 each, part number 92072-3706.

If you want to look for them used they are about 366 mm long; Around 7 inches or so there abouts... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules