Help me decide!
Hi All!
Apologies that I don't post here much. I've been more of a lurker on this board. Right now, I have a 1992 Yamaha VXR-650. Great, reliable little ski. Well now it's time to purchase a big brother for her. I have 3 options, and need some weigh in on what advantages/disadvantages that I might be missing here. All of the skis are in pretty good condition.
1) 2004 Honda AquaTrax R-12 (~$3500)
Advantages: Honda reliability, 4 stroke, VERY well kept (cleanest of the 3), good trailer with it, cheaper
Disadvantages: 140 hours, lack of availability in parts
2) 2006 Yamaha GP1300R (~$5000-$5500)
Advantages: 65-70mph top speed, good reliability (D plate and oil blockoff already installed), 50 hours
Disadvantages: 2-stroke, awful trailer, younger owner (more likely to WOT it for longer)
3) 2008 Seadoo RXP 155 (~$5000-$5500)
Advantages: Newest, 4 stroke, 65 hours
Disadvantages: ?
I have already taken #2 for a test drive and it passed everything in by book. Assuming the other two pass just as well, what would your choice be? Am I missing any glaring issues with any of the 3 models above?
Thanks much in advance.
