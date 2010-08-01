Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help me decide! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location New Jersey Age 25 Posts 3 Help me decide! Hi All!



Apologies that I don't post here much. I've been more of a lurker on this board. Right now, I have a 1992 Yamaha VXR-650. Great, reliable little ski. Well now it's time to purchase a big brother for her. I have 3 options, and need some weigh in on what advantages/disadvantages that I might be missing here. All of the skis are in pretty good condition.



1) 2004 Honda AquaTrax R-12 (~$3500)

Advantages: Honda reliability, 4 stroke, VERY well kept (cleanest of the 3), good trailer with it, cheaper

Disadvantages: 140 hours, lack of availability in parts



2) 2006 Yamaha GP1300R (~$5000-$5500)

Advantages: 65-70mph top speed, good reliability (D plate and oil blockoff already installed), 50 hours

Disadvantages: 2-stroke, awful trailer, younger owner (more likely to WOT it for longer)



3) 2008 Seadoo RXP 155 (~$5000-$5500)

Advantages: Newest, 4 stroke, 65 hours

Disadvantages: ?



I have already taken #2 for a test drive and it passed everything in by book. Assuming the other two pass just as well, what would your choice be? Am I missing any glaring issues with any of the 3 models above?



Thanks much in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules