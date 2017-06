Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 GTX Fuel Gauge Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location North Carolina Age 25 Posts 3 1993 GTX Fuel Gauge Issues What's up people!?



Hoping you guys could help me on this ski of mine. Picked this one up just because it was in great shape for the year and a straight up steal of a deal. But anyway the fuel gauge on this thing reads full all the time but drops to zero if I unplug the sender. Any ideas as to what would cause this issue? I shook the sender/pick up to see if it was stuck but no change.



