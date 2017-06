Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Msd no beep no spark #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2014 Location Metro Detroit Age 21 Posts 684 Msd no beep no spark Hello I have a 750 with total loss. When I connect the battery for the first time of the day I get a beep and my ski fires right up. Let it sit a few minutes and go to start it, no spark. Disconnect the battery and connect it again no more beep or led. The led does flash when I crank it though. I'm not seeing any voltage at the coil. It's the old pn 4270.

Id appreciate any suggestions

​Conversion '82 550

Freestyle '92 750

Stock '94 xp 657x

Stock '95 zxi 900

Stock '05 sxr 800

Build thread: Awsome '85 550​Conversion '82 550Freestyle '92 750Stock '94 xp 657xStock '95 zxi 900Stock '05 sxr 800Build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=426337

