pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Wr3 pump

  1. Today, 07:37 PM #1
    Jayinnh
    Jayinnh is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    S.nh
    Posts
    732
    Blog Entries
    1

    Wr3 pump

    Hi all, I'm trying to swap impeller on my wr3, I've got it this far apart, if I hold the shaft in a vice, and put a wrench on the impeller will it come apart or will the driveshaft unscrew from the impeller and the impeller stays with the housing? If so how do I get it,off? The other end is threaded....so can't really grab it..
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:03 PM #2
    augustaf
    augustaf is online now
    PWCToday Newbie augustaf's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Central Florida
    Age
    76
    Posts
    32

    Re: Wr3 pump

    Don't even try to pinch the shaft in a vise! You need a spline tool like this:http://www.ebay.com/itm/Yamaha-20mm-...GDqTfg&vxp=mtr . The impeller has left hand threads, it's usually installed with about 50 ft/lbs torque, however due to corrosion it may be difficult to remove.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. WFO Speedracer

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 