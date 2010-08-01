Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wr3 pump #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location S.nh Posts 732 Blog Entries 1 Wr3 pump Hi all, I'm trying to swap impeller on my wr3, I've got it this far apart, if I hold the shaft in a vice, and put a wrench on the impeller will it come apart or will the driveshaft unscrew from the impeller and the impeller stays with the housing? If so how do I get it,off? The other end is threaded....so can't really grab it.. Attached Images IMG_1111.PNG (2.28 MB, 5 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2005 Location Central Florida Age 76 Posts 32 Re: Wr3 pump Don't even try to pinch the shaft in a vise! You need a spline tool like this:http://www.ebay.com/itm/Yamaha-20mm-...GDqTfg&vxp=mtr . The impeller has left hand threads, it's usually installed with about 50 ft/lbs torque, however due to corrosion it may be difficult to remove. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) WFO Speedracer Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

