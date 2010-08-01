Thread: Wr3 pump

Hi all, I'm trying to swap impeller on my wr3, I've got it this far apart, if I hold the shaft in a vice, and put a wrench on the impeller will it come apart or will the driveshaft unscrew from the impeller and the impeller stays with the housing? If so how do I get it,off? The other end is threaded....so can't really grab it..
Don't even try to pinch the shaft in a vise! You need a spline tool like this:http://www.ebay.com/itm/Yamaha-20mm-...GDqTfg&vxp=mtr . The impeller has left hand threads, it's usually installed with about 50 ft/lbs torque, however due to corrosion it may be difficult to remove.