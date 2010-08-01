|
|
PWCToday Newbie
Duel cooling question?
Hey all,
My ski use to be a 440 with a high comp head on it and it was tapped for duel cooling....then I swapped a 550 with a milled head but only is taped with one cooling entry. If my pump is tapped for duel cooling is it a must that my head is also tapped with an in and out?
Thanks!
PWCToday Guru
Re: Duel cooling question?
Not a must, but even if both taps on the pump are connected it will only flow as much as the head will let out. In effect you would be down to single cooling.
A drill, a tap, and a fitting and you are back to dual cooling.
Bob
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Duel cooling question?
Well I have an after market exhuast manifold that the two taps from the pump connect to. Just seems that a lot more water is coming outta the pisser now compared to before because i blocked off the stinger output since i don't have an out from the head.
My 550 is pretty built up, I have all the mariner bolt on's and stuff, and my pissed water is pretty but I don't think it's in the danger zone since the motor and pipe aren't steaming after riding for a bit.
