Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: I am retarded, cavitation like crazy. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location canada Age 27 Posts 22 I am retarded, cavitation like crazy. I posted a thread about whether or not to silicone my ride plate.

I have all stock 79 js440.

I used a couple of washers on the back of the plate to tip it forward a bit to keep the front end down.

Anyways, I siliconed the gap, also did where it meets the pump and intake grate. All nice neat and smooth.

Go to ride the ski and it cavitates so bad it won't even take off???????

Go back to the launch and knife off all my hard neat silicone work work, and it works 1000 times better????

What am I missing? Why would it make it cavitate I don't understand.... #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 167 Re: I am retarded, cavitation like crazy. Your pump probably needs to be resealed, when you sealed the ride plate it trapped all the air and didn't let water into the back side of the pump. I'm sure your still cavitating at high speed but not as bad.



550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location canada Age 27 Posts 22 Re: I am retarded, cavitation like crazy. I sealed it this winter when I had the whole ski apart.

Maybe I did it wrong, I'm going to tear it apart and look to see if I can see if the pump was sucking air #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 167 Re: I am retarded, cavitation like crazy. What caulking did you use? I used bathroom grade once it lasted about a month. I have read use only 100% silicone or the silicone meant for sealing aquariums. I use versa chem type 7 from oriellys with good results



550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location canada Age 27 Posts 22 Re: I am retarded, cavitation like crazy. I used 3m 5200 marine adhesive sealant.

I just tore the ride plate and intake grate off and found if I Shawn a flashlight in the back I could see light on the other side. I guess that's my problem.

Hopefully it will get rid of the cavitating I had even before hand.

