I posted a thread about whether or not to silicone my ride plate.
I have all stock 79 js440.
I used a couple of washers on the back of the plate to tip it forward a bit to keep the front end down.
Anyways, I siliconed the gap, also did where it meets the pump and intake grate. All nice neat and smooth.
Go to ride the ski and it cavitates so bad it won't even take off???????
Go back to the launch and knife off all my hard neat silicone work work, and it works 1000 times better????
What am I missing? Why would it make it cavitate I don't understand....