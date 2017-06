Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Part out: 96 yamaha vxr 701 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location S. elgin IL Age 32 Posts 6,532 Part out: 96 yamaha vxr 701 Motor has blown mag cylinder and multifunction guage was NO good.





starter and electronics sold



-61x cases w/hardware $45



-crank w/pto coupler $80



-bendix $35



-couch mounts $40



-midshaft $50



-pump w/wear ring $50



-exit/steer nozzle $40



-driveshaft $50



-ride plate $40



-intake grate $20



-sbn44 $75



-yamaha arrestor $20



-61X cylinder $75



-exhaust $40



-Mint exhuast $65



-seat $40



-black handlebar pad $25



-etc....





IMG_3248[1].JPGIMG_3209[1].JPG



Sean 630-207-2492



