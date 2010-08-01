Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location long island Posts 181 Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder Can someone help me out here , I have a ZXI 1100 runs and starts fine after running for a minute or so I noticed the number one cylinder was hotter than the second and third cylinder I checked it with Infrared gun cylinder one was about 180 and on the two and three were about 80 -90 , where should I start #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,244 Re: Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder Carb tuning too lean on one cylinder



pull the head off and see if there is dirt or corrosion build up in the water jacket.



Sometime the cylinder closest to the flywheel gets an air pocket stuck in it and doesnt cool well. Some people will tap the head and put in a water outlet right above it. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,518 Re: Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder The Kawi 1100 cyl #1 is prone to getting hot when running on the hose.



The Kawi 1100 cyl #1 is prone to getting hot when running on the hose.

Easy fix...dont run on the hose for very long.

