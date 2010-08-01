pxctoday

  Today, 06:50 PM #1
    li750
    li750 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    long island
    Posts
    181

    Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder

    Can someone help me out here , I have a ZXI 1100 runs and starts fine after running for a minute or so I noticed the number one cylinder was hotter than the second and third cylinder I checked it with Infrared gun cylinder one was about 180 and on the two and three were about 80 -90 , where should I start
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:20 PM #2
    TMali
    TMali is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,244

    Re: Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder

    Carb tuning too lean on one cylinder

    pull the head off and see if there is dirt or corrosion build up in the water jacket.

    Sometime the cylinder closest to the flywheel gets an air pocket stuck in it and doesnt cool well. Some people will tap the head and put in a water outlet right above it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:31 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,518

    Re: Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder

    The Kawi 1100 cyl #1 is prone to getting hot when running on the hose.

    Easy fix...dont run on the hose for very long.
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 07:31 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:29 PM #4
    li750
    li750 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    long island
    Posts
    181

    Re: Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder

    Guess I'll bring it down to the water and run it on trailer first, 100 deg difference seems like a lot tho , I was thinking a clog in a passageway
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:37 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,518

    Re: Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder

    Believe me you are not the first one to have this happen to.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:52 PM #6
    li750
    li750 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    long island
    Posts
    181

    Re: Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder

    It's weird because I have another ZXI 1100 and I. Can run it on a hose with no problem
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:19 PM #7
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,518

    Re: Help please, ZXI 1100 over heating one cylinder

    Some one said that if they put the trailer nose down that it allowed water to flow better to #1 during flushing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
