Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xl760 question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Ontario Age 31 Posts 13 Xl760 question I bought a 760 last fall had it winterized this spring got it out hooked it up to the hose flushed it everything good rpms fine......got to the lake today and it won't get up over 2800 rpms.....took it out got back to the house hooked up to the hose and like normal could rev up to 5000 rpms easy.....what's the issue something in the intake?.....

Thanks for the help Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules