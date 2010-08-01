|
|
Just bought first ski, tons of questions
I just picked up 2 old skis, one is a 93 wave runner 500 the other is a 650 SC hull.
The wave runner didn't run very good. I rebuilt the carb and nothing changed, then I did more research and found the thermo switch was bad. I attempted to remove it but the wires ripped off. With the wires ripped off the thing runs great now I just have to figure out how to get the old corroded switch out of the engine.
The Super Chicken is basically just a hull all of these steering pieces are there I still need an intake grate and either replace my jet pump or rebuild that. It does not have an engine my plan is to put and RX7 engine in it. A friend of mine has a 12b that he will let me have super cheap once he does his 13B swap. The old prop and housing are pretty corroded is that thing worth fixing or should I buy a new one also what is some good suggestions for that particular setup.
