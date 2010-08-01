pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:41 PM #1
    Somedude101
    Somedude101 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Navarre Fl
    Age
    33
    Posts
    1

    Just bought first ski, tons of questions

    I just picked up 2 old skis, one is a 93 wave runner 500 the other is a 650 SC hull.
    The wave runner didn't run very good. I rebuilt the carb and nothing changed, then I did more research and found the thermo switch was bad. I attempted to remove it but the wires ripped off. With the wires ripped off the thing runs great now I just have to figure out how to get the old corroded switch out of the engine.
    The Super Chicken is basically just a hull all of these steering pieces are there I still need an intake grate and either replace my jet pump or rebuild that. It does not have an engine my plan is to put and RX7 engine in it. A friend of mine has a 12b that he will let me have super cheap once he does his 13B swap. The old prop and housing are pretty corroded is that thing worth fixing or should I buy a new one also what is some good suggestions for that particular setup.
    Last edited by Somedude101; Today at 05:42 PM. Reason: Grammar and spelling
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 