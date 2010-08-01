Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 900 STX Rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location TX Age 34 Posts 10 1998 900 STX Rebuild Since my 1100 STX DI is being so bothersome and it might be a while until I actually figure out what is wrong with it I've decided to put it on hold and fix another ski that's been sitting in my garage. Hopefully this one will be easier, the 900 came with my 1100 not running when I bought it last summer.



The first thing I did was check for spark and that was good. The next thing I did was check for compression and that's when I discovered the 3rd cylinder had zero compression. I then pulled the head and that piston was missing a small piece next to the exhaust port. I looked around for the piece of the piston but couldn't find it. I assume it went out the exhaust port. When looking for the piece I noticed the oil line going to that cylinder was broken. I'm assuming the damage to that cylinder was because of that. The cylinder isn't that scorned and my local machine shop says it can be bored out.



Originally I was just going to bore and hone the cylinders and do a complete top end rebuild with larger cylinders. Now that I'm thinking about it I want split the crankcase to make sure the piece isn't down there, also this engine is 19 years old. I've ordered the service manual but I have a few questions until I get it in.



Looking at the parts breakdown it doesn't look like there is much to splitting the crankcase. I see 3 seals and that is it. Does the parts breakdown not show everything or is that all I need to replace when I do that? Is there not a gasket or some kind of seal that goes between the two halves? I am going to order the top end kit and oil pump block off from SBT. Are their crank end seals as good as OEM or should I order that from the dealer? Is there anything else I need to order besides those items.



