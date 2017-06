Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hood Seal for 650SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 29 Hood Seal for 650SX Anyone know where to get a new, used, or suitable substitute hood seal for a '87 650SX. My 650SX went Titanic a few weeks ago and the seal was the culprit. Looks like all of the OEM seals on the parts websites have been discontinued. EBay has some but they've got some years on them. Saw a ten year old post on PWC Today about using a seal from an Acura. I really don't feel like climbing around a junk yard or committing grand theft auto to get one. Thx - Jim '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

