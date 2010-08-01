|
New to the forum and to riding!
Hey everyone,
I am new to the forum and also just purchased my first ski a couple months ago. I bought a 1995 Waverunner III GP. I have a 61x 701 motor in my ski. It has ran pretty well so far but has been somewhat sensitive. Right now I am trying to get my carb dialed in as I was having some problems with bogging down on left turns and also somewhat hesitant on initial take off and a little bit in the mid range. The carbs were recently rebuilt and has all new fuel lines, new fuel selector valve, and new OEM fuel filter. Any suggestions would be good. Also does anyone know the factory carb setting for my high and low speed adjustment screws?
