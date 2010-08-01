pxctoday

  Today, 03:32 PM
    polymorph
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    massachusetts
    Posts
    mismatched piston sizes

    I have a 98 gp1200, the rear main seal blew out, so i pulled the motor to replace it and started to tear down the motor. I noticed everything is stamped sbt so i am assuming who ever owned it before me bought a sbt replament motor. I noticed that 2 of the pistons are stamped 1.5 and the 3rd has no markings on it. I assume when they rebuilt the motor they only bored out 2 of the 3 cylinders, is that normal or ok? Is 1.5 alot to have oversized the cylinder in this motor?
