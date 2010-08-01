Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XL800 Sticking Throttle - A Review of Jetski Solutions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location NY Age 23 Posts 1 XL800 Sticking Throttle - A Review of Jetski Solutions Whats up everyone! I wanted to make this post to give a big thank you and great review of John over at Jetski Solutions in Georgia. I'll try to make it short and sweet.



So I own a 2001 Yamaha XL800. My engine went and I replaced it with an SBT engine last year. Took the ski out and it wasn't running so great. Turns out I needed some carb work done. With 287 hours in the Long Island Sound (NY), it was definitely time for a rebuild. Not only was the ski not running so good, I ran into the famous Mikuni Carb sticking throttle issue.



This problem has been covered here before. Basically, the carbs get hot and the throttle shafts start to stick and the ski gets stuck WOT... Not fun.



I really didn't know what to do because I didn't want to ruin my carbs by doing it myself, so I contacted John at Jet Ski Solutions after checking out his website. I spoke with him on the phone and explained all of the problems I was having. He was extremely helpful and caring.



He advised me that it would be better off in the long run buying a used freshwater set of twin carbs and having them rebuilt. it was only slightly more expensive to go this route and well worth it.



I got the invoice on May 24th and they shipped to me June 5th. This includes John buying a set off eBay for me, waiting for the seller to ship and arrive, and rebuilding them entirely before sending to me.



When I received the carbs, they looked BRAND NEW. John went over every part of them and either refurbished or replaced. He even blocked off my oil injection lines for me. I wish I took a picture of them because they looked like art with a fresh coat of paint. He also addressed the throttle shafts and I checked for sticking prior to installation with a heat gun... NO STICKING!!! WHOOO!



I slapped them on as soon as I could and went up to Candlewood Lake. THE SKI RAN GREAT!!! No sticking all day (I was on the water for 7+ hours) and it was ripping out on the water. I got up to 53MPH!



All I can say is I am beyond happy with the results. John was so helpful and a pleasure to speak with. He got them done so fast and did a great job. I would definitely recommend him and his business!



Here is a link to his website with this type of service:



http://www.jetskisolutions.com/p139_...carb_rack.html Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules