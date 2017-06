Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pod style air filter. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location wisconsin Posts 213 Pod style air filter. Any one ever run uni pod style filter or will they not work / hold water $17 compared to $100 for a K&N



Sent from my SM-G930R4 using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,306 Re: Pod style air filter. you need a flame arrestor, not air filter. Those UNIs are all foam and will choke the motor when wet. The K&N are pretty junky too. What ski/motor do you need it for? Last edited by bandit88; Today at 03:14 PM . -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

