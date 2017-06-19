Thread: Air filters

pxctoday

Air filters

    alex03
    Air filters

    Any one ever run pod style filters or will they not work $17 compared to $100 For a K&N just don't know if they will hold water and cause more issues. Thinking about trying it on my 750 conversion ski.

    alex03
    Re: Air filters

    Sorry posted in wrong section still getting used to the tapatalk app.

    kyleadams
    Re: Air filters

    Water is going to absorb into that foam, you can get a cheap air filter on here from someone. k&n's go for like $20-30 used.
