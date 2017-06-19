Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Air filters #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location wisconsin Posts 213 Air filters Any one ever run pod style filters or will they not work $17 compared to $100 For a K&N just don't know if they will hold water and cause more issues. Thinking about trying it on my 750 conversion ski.



Sent from my SM-G930R4 using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location wisconsin Posts 213 Re: Air filters Sorry posted in wrong section still getting used to the tapatalk app.



Water is going to absorb into that foam, you can get a cheap air filter on here from someone. k&n's go for like $20-30 used.

93' Kawasaki 550sx

