Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 XPL Blown Exhaust Hose #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location United States Age 23 Posts 59 1998 XPL Blown Exhaust Hose Hello all



I hit another snag in my ongoing battle to keep my XPL on the water yesterday. The ratio of time spent wrenching on it to time spent riding it is very much lopsided towards wrenching on it.



Several years ago I swapped out all the grey Tempo fuel lines and went through the carbs. I didn't rebuild anything but just disassembled and cleaned them since I figured the gunk coming off the fuel lines surely was collecting in the carbs. In reassembling everything, I used fuel line I had on hand for the small lines that run between the carbs. It was a little large but I figured if I cranked the hose clamps tight enough it'd work.



That bit me in the *** last summer when one of them finally let loose and filled the hull with fuel. So I pulled the carbs again, got the right sized fuel lines on it, pulled carbs apart and cleaned again and pressure tested per the factory service manual (figured might as well while they were off since they're such a PITA to get off), everything checked out. I set high and low speed mixture screws per the factory service manual.



Reinstalled everything and tried to start it, it would start but wouldn't idle, I assumed it was low speed screw being out of adjustment. It was tough to keep it running long enough to really try adjusting anything. This was all done on the driveway on the hose. I always get the ski running then go hit the water after it's running to ensure the hose isn't forcing water into the engine through the exhaust (not sure if I got that procedure from the internet somewhere or the service manual, but it makes sense to me. Someone please correct me if I'm wrong)



So as I'm trying to coax it to life yesterday, I got a big backfire. So I thought "too rich" and leaned the low speed screw some since a backfire meant to me that fuel was getting through and into the exhaust. A little more cranking and I got a huge boom, blew some tools I had sitting on the back of the ski off and onto the ground and there was shrapnel floating down from the sky slowly. I looked around the back of the ski and found that this hose had blown up:



IMG_20170618_155851.jpg



The stuff raining down on me was the fibers that reinforce the rubber hose. So anyone have any idea what caused this? I've found a lot of threads about burning exhaust hoses from a lack of water getting to them, but nothing about one exploding like this. Thanks in advance for any advice, you guys have been great help on any other questions I've had about this ski. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules