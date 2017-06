Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waverunner III stalls with full throttle after 20 secs! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location CA Posts 3 Waverunner III stalls with full throttle after 20 secs! Any input appreciated..



93 Waverunner III runs good for about 20 secs on full throttle. And then stall or falls to idle.



What should I check?



Can I test out of water on water hose? I read that you never do Wide open throttle on water hose, only on water. Don't want to make things worse.



might want to check compression numbers. Sounds like a lean ring seizure. Clean the carbs if you haven't already. If your running aftermarket flame arrestors you need to rejet 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1

