    Mr 2 stroke
    Starter solenoid on a 1200 waverunner

    Ok so I got an old parts ski 1998 yamaha waverunner xl 1200 want to use the starter solenoid off it on my newer 2003 yamaha waverunner xlt 1200 . They hook up exactly the same one is just an old style solenoid and one is newer. Will it work or will there be damage to the cdi box. Both use the same starters and batteries but there is something different to the properties of the newer on to where it won't work? A solenoid is a solenoid rite?
    SkiSwede
    Re: Starter solenoid on a 1200 waverunner

    Works fine.
