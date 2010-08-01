Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Starter solenoid on a 1200 waverunner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Virginia Posts 1 Starter solenoid on a 1200 waverunner Ok so I got an old parts ski 1998 yamaha waverunner xl 1200 want to use the starter solenoid off it on my newer 2003 yamaha waverunner xlt 1200 . They hook up exactly the same one is just an old style solenoid and one is newer. Will it work or will there be damage to the cdi box. Both use the same starters and batteries but there is something different to the properties of the newer on to where it won't work? A solenoid is a solenoid rite? #2 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2005 Location Denver, NC Age 29 Posts 1,732 Re: Starter solenoid on a 1200 waverunner Works fine. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

