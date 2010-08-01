Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 900 stx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IA Posts 1 99 900 stx I need a wiring diagram for a 99 900 stx. It won't crank. The fuel gauge lights up, but nothing from the starter. I've searched everywhere to find a wiring diagram with no success. I found an owners manual, but it doesn't show any wiring. Please help a newbie out.....

Dean Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules