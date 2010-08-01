|
I need a wiring diagram for a 99 900 stx. It won't crank. The fuel gauge lights up, but nothing from the starter. I've searched everywhere to find a wiring diagram with no success. I found an owners manual, but it doesn't show any wiring. Please help a newbie out.....
Dean
