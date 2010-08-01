pxctoday

  Today, 12:03 PM #1
    Huskey
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Location
    Portland, Oregon
    Age
    66
    Posts
    8

    Ensgne dies when throttle applied

    I have a 1997 Yamaha Waveventure with a fresh rebuilt motor. I have yet to put it into the water because it will not run if throttled is applied. It's a little hard to start but it does start. When I apply throttle it instantly dies. I replaced the carbs with ones I know are good and it does the same thing. If I apply throttle very slowly I will rev. For the life of me I cant figure it out and am getting extremely frustrated. I have had it with the rebuilt motor for over a year. I would be eternally grateful and give my first born child to anyone who can help me with my problem. THANK YOU
  Today, 02:20 PM #2
    hooka-2
    Top Dog hooka-2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    sebring florida
    Posts
    1,791

    Re: Ensgne dies when throttle applied

    do you have the flame arrestors installed?
    90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1
  Today, 02:53 PM #3
    Huskey
    PWCToday Newbie Huskey's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Location
    Portland, Oregon
    Age
    66
    Posts
    8

    Re: Ensgne dies when throttle applied

    do you have the flame arrestors installed?
    I don't think I do. I never put them back on because I wanted to start it first and make sure it ran.
