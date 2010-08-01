Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Ensgne dies when throttle applied #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Portland, Oregon Age 66 Posts 8 Ensgne dies when throttle applied I have a 1997 Yamaha Waveventure with a fresh rebuilt motor. I have yet to put it into the water because it will not run if throttled is applied. It's a little hard to start but it does start. When I apply throttle it instantly dies. I replaced the carbs with ones I know are good and it does the same thing. If I apply throttle very slowly I will rev. For the life of me I cant figure it out and am getting extremely frustrated. I have had it with the rebuilt motor for over a year. I would be eternally grateful and give my first born child to anyone who can help me with my problem. THANK YOU #2 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,791 Re: Ensgne dies when throttle applied do you have the flame arrestors installed? 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Portland, Oregon Age 66 Posts 8 Re: Ensgne dies when throttle applied Originally Posted by hooka-2 Originally Posted by do you have the flame arrestors installed? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

