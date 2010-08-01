I have a 1997 Yamaha Waveventure with a fresh rebuilt motor. I have yet to put it into the water because it will not run if throttled is applied. It's a little hard to start but it does start. When I apply throttle it instantly dies. I replaced the carbs with ones I know are good and it does the same thing. If I apply throttle very slowly I will rev. For the life of me I cant figure it out and am getting extremely frustrated. I have had it with the rebuilt motor for over a year. I would be eternally grateful and give my first born child to anyone who can help me with my problem. THANK YOU