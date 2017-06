Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Oil filter change - how to avoid the mess? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Kent, WA Age 51 Posts 82 Oil filter change - how to avoid the mess? I have a 2004 STX-12F, and I suspect my concern would be the same for all Kawasaki 4-strokes.

When taking off the oil filter, there doesn't seem to be any way to avoid spilling several ounces of oil into the bilge. I kinda hate this, it's hard/impossible to clean it out. I try to get it with rags but can't really see if I got it all.



Anyone got a solution for this? Am I going about it all wrong?



Thanks! Regards

charger_john

in Kent, WA.

1996 JS750SXI (sold in 2017!), 2004 STX-12F, 2015 Superjet (in progress) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules