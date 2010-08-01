Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: TS 650 Cooling Question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Lambertville NJ Posts 108 TS 650 Cooling Question Hey guys, I have an incredibly low time TS 650 that I just picked up and while it runs like a champ.....I noticed that there was really nothing coming out of the pisser either at idle or under throttle. I cut the motor after a few minutes (hoping that maybe there was a clog that would push through) and when I touched the pipe and block, both were noticeably hot. With that I'm assuming I'm not getting water into the cooling system.



Does anyone have any suggestions as to where to start looking, in terms of a clog or blocked line? What I mean, is there anything specific to the TS that could, or typically is an issue?



Thanks!! '86 JS550

'03 SXR 800

'96 SeaDoo GTI Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Dr. O'Halloran Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules