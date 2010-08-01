Hey guys, I have an incredibly low time TS 650 that I just picked up and while it runs like a champ.....I noticed that there was really nothing coming out of the pisser either at idle or under throttle. I cut the motor after a few minutes (hoping that maybe there was a clog that would push through) and when I touched the pipe and block, both were noticeably hot. With that I'm assuming I'm not getting water into the cooling system.
Does anyone have any suggestions as to where to start looking, in terms of a clog or blocked line? What I mean, is there anything specific to the TS that could, or typically is an issue?
Thanks!!