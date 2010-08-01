Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2016 Yamaha FZR SVHO 1800 - Sarasota Florida #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Sarasota Florida Age 28 Posts 1 2016 Yamaha FZR SVHO 1800 - Sarasota Florida 2016 FZR SVHO 1800 Supercharged - The NanoXcel®2 hull and deck grips the water and reacts immediately to racer command. Only 25 Hours on Ski!! - Pure White with Torch Red Metallic Hull - $ Over $2,500 in extras $ Riva Pro Steering System with Pro Taper Bars - Jettrim Custom Seat & Mat Kit - Dean's Team Modified ECU tuning - Riva Cold Air Intake - Riva Race Sponsons - Solas Modified Prop - Extra Yamaha Clutch - Aftermarket SWX Graphics - Dual Galvanized Trailer negotiable.



* This Ski will do 80mph! Stock is 65 mph.



Blow by all your friends and the 900hp race boat next to you!

IMG_6147.JPGIMG_6627.JPGIMG_6630.JPGIMG_6632.JPGIMG_6633.JPGIMG_6634.JPG



https://sarasota.craigslist.org/boa/6178120380.html



PM or Contact via CL for more information.



