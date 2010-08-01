2016 FZR SVHO 1800 Supercharged - The NanoXcel®2 hull and deck grips the water and reacts immediately to racer command. Only 25 Hours on Ski!! - Pure White with Torch Red Metallic Hull - $ Over $2,500 in extras $ Riva Pro Steering System with Pro Taper Bars - Jettrim Custom Seat & Mat Kit - Dean's Team Modified ECU tuning - Riva Cold Air Intake - Riva Race Sponsons - Solas Modified Prop - Extra Yamaha Clutch - Aftermarket SWX Graphics - Dual Galvanized Trailer negotiable.
* This Ski will do 80mph! Stock is 65 mph.
Blow by all your friends and the 900hp race boat next to you!
