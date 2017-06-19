Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: CDK II fuel pump #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location wisconsin Posts 210 CDK II fuel pump Looking for a cdk II fuel pump



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,095 Re: CDK II fuel pump I have one that I'll ship you for $30.



#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location wisconsin Posts 210 Re: CDK II fuel pump For this carb correct



#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,095 Re: CDK II fuel pump Yessir.



#5 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location wisconsin Posts 210 Re: CDK II fuel pump



