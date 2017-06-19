pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:14 AM #1
    alex03
    CDK II fuel pump

    Looking for a cdk II fuel pump

  2. Today, 10:33 AM #2
    BLRider
    Re: CDK II fuel pump

    I have one that I'll ship you for $30.
  3. Today, 10:35 AM #3
    alex03
    Re: CDK II fuel pump

    For this carb correct

  4. Today, 10:42 AM #4
    BLRider
    Re: CDK II fuel pump

    Yessir.
  5. Today, 10:44 AM #5
    alex03
    Re: CDK II fuel pump

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    Yessir.
    I'll take it paypal work for you if so send me your info

