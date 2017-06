Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Seadoo speedster-blower motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Dudley,ma Posts 3 1997 Seadoo speedster-blower motor I have this boat and the blower for the engine compartment is just sitting on the floor, no hoses etc. I cannot find where I should affix this unit or add hoses etc. please advise...



thank you,

