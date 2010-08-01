RN Freestyle 2004 Superjet with built X-scream stroker motor + boxes of spare parts
After 20+ years of loving the sport I have decided to get out of the game. I am looking to sell my full setup (intact, I do not want to part it out.) It is a 2004 reinforced hull with foot holds and all the pieces parts for a solid boat. An X-Scream built 4mm stroker motor with their twin 46 carb setup, case work, reeds, intake etc, it was a full build that will run on pump gas all day long on the MSD total loss. I am east of Cleveland (44024), but I am making a trip to NJ in the next week (June 24th-ish) and could bring the ski anywhere along my trip if you give me a deposit before I leave. I will sell the ski with as many or few of the extra parts I have laying around, but I will not take anything off the ski. Asking $6,750 for everything including beach stands and whatever else SJ related I have.