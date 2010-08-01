pxctoday

    New here, Yamaha roadrunner fire's dies immediately

    Just picked up this 650 waverunner it had been sitting for a couple years so I rebuilt carb cleaned out tank out in fresh gas changed fuel filter etc. Hit start button it fired almost instantly but died right away. So I cleaned plugs out poo an inline spark tester found it was sparking once or twice then lose spark. I unplugged stop button same result. Started checking voltage and ohming out all coils when I went to check pulsar coil unplugged it and cranked over engine the darn thing fired up and ran had to plug it back in to shut it down!!! ,HELP PLEASE!!
    Re: New here, Yamaha roadrunner fire's dies immediately

    Sorry I meant Waverunner darn spell check.
