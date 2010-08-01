Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New here, Yamaha roadrunner fire's dies immediately #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Gillette, Wy. Posts 2 New here, Yamaha roadrunner fire's dies immediately Just picked up this 650 waverunner it had been sitting for a couple years so I rebuilt carb cleaned out tank out in fresh gas changed fuel filter etc. Hit start button it fired almost instantly but died right away. So I cleaned plugs out poo an inline spark tester found it was sparking once or twice then lose spark. I unplugged stop button same result. Started checking voltage and ohming out all coils when I went to check pulsar coil unplugged it and cranked over engine the darn thing fired up and ran had to plug it back in to shut it down!!! ,HELP PLEASE!! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Gillette, Wy. Posts 2 Re: New here, Yamaha roadrunner fire's dies immediately Sorry I meant Waverunner darn spell check. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

