  1. Today, 09:30 AM #1
    sj-masher
    What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole

    I am shortening the handlepole and adding some aluminum backing plates on my '99 Superjet. What epoxy would be best to use? I have heard to use the 2 part West System 105 and 206 hardener. It would have been over $100 for that stuff and I only need a small amount. Any options on something else to use?? What about 3M Marine Adhesive 5200?

    Thanks
  2. Today, 09:39 AM #2
    still standin
    Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole

    PC Products PC11 two part marine epoxy is the strongest stuff that I have found. And can be bought in small quantities. I usually get the 1lb set for around $15. It takes 24 hours to harden and a week to full cure but is tough as nails. I used it to repair a 750 pole a cracked in half (I also added aluminum braces)
  3. Today, 09:52 AM #3
    Benflynn
    Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole

    We just did this, hardest part was getting end of cut off piece out of the bottom part. Ended up using a vice to crush it after burning out the foam
  4. Today, 10:14 AM #4
    sj-masher
    Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole

    Still Standin where did you get the PC11?

    Benflynn, what epoxy did you use?

    Thanks for the quick replies.
  5. Today, 10:31 AM #5
    still standin
    Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole

    [QUOTE=sj-masher;4428869]Still Standin where did you get the PC11?

    PC 11 is on amazon and Ebay. nver seen it in stores except for small 1oz tubes.
  6. Today, 10:58 AM #6
    driftmaster
    Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole

    Go to Walmart and get the two part Gorilla Glue in a syringe 5 minute epoxy. It's labeled under a few different brand names but I would imagine you'll need two tubes 5 bucks each.
