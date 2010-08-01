Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2004 Location Michigan Posts 48 What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole I am shortening the handlepole and adding some aluminum backing plates on my '99 Superjet. What epoxy would be best to use? I have heard to use the 2 part West System 105 and 206 hardener. It would have been over $100 for that stuff and I only need a small amount. Any options on something else to use?? What about 3M Marine Adhesive 5200?



PC Products PC11 two part marine epoxy is the strongest stuff that I have found. And can be bought in small quantities. I usually get the 1lb set for around $15. It takes 24 hours to harden and a week to full cure but is tough as nails. I used it to repair a 750 pole a cracked in half (I also added aluminum braces)

-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap #3 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,189 Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole We just did this, hardest part was getting end of cut off piece out of the bottom part. Ended up using a vice to crush it after burning out the foam #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2004 Location Michigan Posts 48 Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole Still Standin where did you get the PC11?



Benflynn, what epoxy did you use?



Thanks for the quick replies. #5 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 25 Posts 1,150 Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole [QUOTE=sj-masher;4428869]Still Standin where did you get the PC11?



PC 11 is on amazon and Ebay. nver seen it in stores except for small 1oz tubes.

Go to Walmart and get the two part Gorilla Glue in a syringe 5 minute epoxy. It's labeled under a few different brand names but I would imagine you'll need two tubes 5 bucks each.

