What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole
I am shortening the handlepole and adding some aluminum backing plates on my '99 Superjet. What epoxy would be best to use? I have heard to use the 2 part West System 105 and 206 hardener. It would have been over $100 for that stuff and I only need a small amount. Any options on something else to use?? What about 3M Marine Adhesive 5200?
Thanks
Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole
PC Products PC11 two part marine epoxy is the strongest stuff that I have found. And can be bought in small quantities. I usually get the 1lb set for around $15. It takes 24 hours to harden and a week to full cure but is tough as nails. I used it to repair a 750 pole a cracked in half (I also added aluminum braces)
Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole
We just did this, hardest part was getting end of cut off piece out of the bottom part. Ended up using a vice to crush it after burning out the foam
Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole
Still Standin where did you get the PC11?
Benflynn, what epoxy did you use?
Thanks for the quick replies.
Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole
[QUOTE=sj-masher;4428869]Still Standin where did you get the PC11?
PC 11 is on amazon and Ebay. nver seen it in stores except for small 1oz tubes.
Re: What epoxy to use when shortening handlepole
Go to Walmart and get the two part Gorilla Glue in a syringe 5 minute epoxy. It's labeled under a few different brand names but I would imagine you'll need two tubes 5 bucks each.
