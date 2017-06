Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to Jet Boating #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Dudley,ma Posts 2 New to Jet Boating just bought my first jet boat, a 1997 speedster. took it out and wow is this thing fast. I have some issues to resolve/questions many but looking forward to networking with the forum. I have been a boater for many years on the ocean and now I have a home on a lake with this jet boat. looking forward to enjoying freshwater boating Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules