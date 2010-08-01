Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New xlt800 owner with a problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location USA Age 45 Posts 1 New xlt800 owner with a problem Bought this ski at a auction running. Had invoice for carb rebuild and new battery. I took it to the lake and had to spray air box to get running which I hear isn't uncommon for the 2 stroke skis. Ran great for a few days.



Sat at for a week and was a bear to start that next weekend. Had to spray a tremendous amount to get running. After that ran great all day.



Sits another week and no no amount of spray will get it to run. It will run as long as you spray it but as soon as you stop it quits.



I am a auto mechanic by trade but never worked on a ski. I assume it's a fuel issue.



Coikd the carb rebuild build just be shoddy work and I need to go in and have a look? It was done at a Yamaha dealer.



I unhooked fuel line line at a union and spun engine over and I cannot feel any pulse in the line. U know it will only be slight but u feel nothing.



Anything else to check before i tear carbs off.



Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules