The difference between a 1999 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI, 2002 1100 stx Di lower end
I purchased a 1999 Kawasaki ZXI 1100 with a broken bottom end. I own a 2002 Kawasaki STX di I 1100 with a bad computer and some other components my question is can I use the lower end and just change the head cover. At a glance they seem the same. Please adviseScreenshot_20170618-213711.pngScreenshot_20170618-213655.png
Re: The difference between a 1999 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI, 2002 1100 stx Di lower end
cylinder,piston and head are different on the di but you can still use if if you use your other head.
