  Yesterday, 10:56 PM
    vocalDyslexic
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    37
    Posts
    41

    Paint questions.

    Im sure others have done this also, but i found out the hard way that when the appliance is used it looks really good for spray can paint anyway. But that wasnt good enough, so... almost instantly while addind an acrylic enamel clear coat i had one of those moments, u know the one... in my head i could vividly hear, "It was at this moment that Mr. Didnt read the directions knew, He Phucked up!" So after redoing everything i ruined im left with an issue. I was going to have the powerplant neon blinged out. Now, no money for that. Heres the question. If running dual cooling with oversized fittings and hose, will i need engine paint or will it stay cool enough that i can use traditional spray and a clear coat hi temp over it?. I was bored and made a mockup of what i wanted it to look like. Is this possible without hi temp since neon hi temp kinda expensive and difficult to locate.only thing i didnt spray can spray is the coffman headpipe.20170605_130808.jpg
    20170605_131106.jpg
    20170530_200006.jpg
