FX140 Gauge Decal
Recently picked up a FX140 Cruiser. The display/gauge decal is very faded out. Anyone ink of a place I can get a new one? I see plenty of them for the newer model skis, but nothing for the FX140.
Re: FX140 Gauge Decal
I am only seeing the more round gauge decals, like what is in the VX models.
Re: FX140 Gauge Decal
Contact the dude and see if he can print you one.
