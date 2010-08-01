pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Yesterday, 10:52 PM #1
    jtoddk98
    jtoddk98 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    Tampa
    Posts
    11

    FX140 Gauge Decal

    Recently picked up a FX140 Cruiser. The display/gauge decal is very faded out. Anyone ink of a place I can get a new one? I see plenty of them for the newer model skis, but nothing for the FX140.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:58 PM #2
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    2,028

    Re: FX140 Gauge Decal

    I got one off ebay.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:12 PM #3
    jtoddk98
    jtoddk98 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    Tampa
    Posts
    11

    Re: FX140 Gauge Decal

    I am only seeing the more round gauge decals, like what is in the VX models.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:27 PM #4
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    2,028

    Re: FX140 Gauge Decal

    Contact the dude and see if he can print you one.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 11:29 PM #5
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    2,028

    Re: FX140 Gauge Decal

    If not buy a used gauge.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 