Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: FX140 Gauge Decal

#1
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Feb 2016
Location Tampa
Posts 11

FX140 Gauge Decal

Recently picked up a FX140 Cruiser. The display/gauge decal is very faded out. Anyone ink of a place I can get a new one? I see plenty of them for the newer model skis, but nothing for the FX140.





#2
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date May 2007
Location Arkansas
Posts 2,028

Re: FX140 Gauge Decal

I got one off ebay.

#3
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Feb 2016
Location Tampa
Posts 11

Re: FX140 Gauge Decal

I am only seeing the more round gauge decals, like what is in the VX models.





#4
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date May 2007
Location Arkansas
Posts 2,028

Re: FX140 Gauge Decal

Contact the dude and see if he can print you one.

#5
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date May 2007
Location Arkansas
Posts 2,028

Re: FX140 Gauge Decal

If not buy a used gauge.

