Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 550/650 conversion flame arrestor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 22 Posts 125 550/650 conversion flame arrestor Hey everyone. Need some advice on a flame arrestor. I have a js550 hull with a 650 in it. It has a 44mm sbn carb on it. I want some advice on a good flame arrestor for it. I've heard the stock sj flame arrestors were good because it kept water out. I was also looking at the blowsion arrestors with the little cover that goes over it. I'm not sure if those are any good. What are you guys running on your conversion skis??? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2015 Location reno Age 39 Posts 249 Re: 550/650 conversion flame arrestor i run a Blowsion (toucetti) filter with pre-filter on my SBN 44 and i have never had water in my motor. they work!😎👍



Sweet! Good to gear



