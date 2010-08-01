pxctoday

    550/650 conversion flame arrestor

    Hey everyone. Need some advice on a flame arrestor. I have a js550 hull with a 650 in it. It has a 44mm sbn carb on it. I want some advice on a good flame arrestor for it. I've heard the stock sj flame arrestors were good because it kept water out. I was also looking at the blowsion arrestors with the little cover that goes over it. I'm not sure if those are any good. What are you guys running on your conversion skis???
    Re: 550/650 conversion flame arrestor

    i run a Blowsion (toucetti) filter with pre-filter on my SBN 44 and i have never had water in my motor. they work!😎👍

    Re: 550/650 conversion flame arrestor

    Sweet! Good to gear
    Re: 550/650 conversion flame arrestor

    Hear*
    Re: 550/650 conversion flame arrestor

    Do you mean tornado?
