Went out to Neah Bay with a couple of fellow PWC riders to fish Halibut and fight with some Ling Cod.
4.5 hour drive over/up from Everett that turned into a little over 6 hours due to a trailer flat w/no spare. 7 hours later on the water at Makah tribal marina. Long day, up at 4:00 a.m. and back at 12:30 a.m., but, great to be out on the water.

Lots of big swell, but, overall, best day from what we heard from the locals for our maiden event!

Spent 7 hours on the water, went out to the Mushroom Point, the Dump, and a few other areas. Lost several fish after some epic 60 minute plus fights, but, overall a wonderful time. Lots of interest from the boats checking out us trying our hand at this for the first time. Good times.....

