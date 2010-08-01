Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Neah Bay Ride...fishing Halibut #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2009 Location Everett Posts 11 Neah Bay Ride...fishing Halibut Went out to Neah Bay with a couple of fellow PWC riders to fish Halibut and fight with some Ling Cod.

4.5 hour drive over/up from Everett that turned into a little over 6 hours due to a trailer flat w/no spare. 7 hours later on the water at Makah tribal marina. Long day, up at 4:00 a.m. and back at 12:30 a.m., but, great to be out on the water.



Lots of big swell, but, overall, best day from what we heard from the locals for our maiden event!



Spent 7 hours on the water, went out to the Mushroom Point, the Dump, and a few other areas. Lost several fish after some epic 60 minute plus fights, but, overall a wonderful time. Lots of interest from the boats checking out us trying our hand at this for the first time. Good times.....



