Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need stator help asap #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,022 Need stator help asap What do these plugs go to/went too? They are both of the green wires from stator harness and are both black from large coil. IMG_2667.JPG 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

Re: Need stator help asap That used to be your charging coil if it's off of a kawasaki

