Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 sxr five bolt exhaust manifold #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2010 Location southeastern CT Posts 120 800 sxr five bolt exhaust manifold can be crusty, but would prefer good threads lmk david dvmain@hotmail.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules